PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A dramatic crash on Interstate 80 in Placer County early Sunday morning left a car wedged under a big rig.

The vehicle was dragged several hundred feet before the truck was able to come to a stop, according to a Cal Fire statement.

The crash happened on eastbound I-80 near Secret Town Road, officials said.

SECRET TOWN I-80 AX. 3– CAL FIRE NEU (credit: Cal Fire NEU)

SECRET TOWN I-80 AX. 2– CAL FIRE NEU (credit: Cal Fire NEU)

SECRET TOWN I-80 AX. 1 – CAL FIRE NEU (credit: Cal Fire NEU)

SECRET TOWN I-80 AX. – CHP GOLD RUN (credit: Cal Fire NEU)

The driver of the car claims she fell asleep at the wheel and ran into the truck as it was moving.

She was free herself from the car before help arrived. No major injuries reported.