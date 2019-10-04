



Resistance bands sold at Walmart are being recalled after at least a half dozen people were injured while using them.

In all ten incidents reported, the SPRI Ultra-Heavy Resistance Bands separated from the handle and hit the users. Those who reported injuries had bruises, cuts, and scrapes.

The 95-thousand SPRI bands were sold at Walmart both in-store and online from August 2018 through July 2019 for about ten dollars. The bands are black with nylon webbing and have the name SPRI printed on the handles in white. Model number 02-71669 is printed on the bottom of the packaging.

If you own one of the recalled bands, you’re told to stop using them immediately and contact the manufacturer immediately. Fit for Life will offer customers a spri.com store credit or a replacement band.