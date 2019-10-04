SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California-based Harbor Freight Stores is recalling more than one million folding knives because the blade lock can fail, causing people to cut themselves.

Seven people have reported the three-inch knife failing to lock; of those, six people got cut and four of them needed to get medical attention.

The Gordon-brand knife is stainless steel and has black metal on the handle. The handle has five cutouts on each side and a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back. The word “China” is printed on one side of the knife blade and “Stainless Steel” on the other.

The knife sold for about five dollars from July 2008 to July 2019 at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide, including online.

Customers who own one of the 1.1 million recalled knives should immediately stop using them and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store. You will get a five dollar store gift card plus sales tax.