



— Some Loomis residents are fighting not to be another Paris attraction.

They believe a popular bridge in town is getting too much love with locks.

Residents say for the past year, young lovers have been engraving their affection to each other on locks and clicking them to an I-80 overpass fence.

The locks have some believing the overpass could even turn into the famous Paris bridge, Pont des Arts, cluttered with locks. Many people are now outraged and want them gone, and are not holding back their opinions on social media.

Here are some of the comments: “We do not need this in Loomis;” “This littering;” “Boltcutter; then they will stop;” “Please take them off;” “It’s like graffiti.”

But Loomis lock supporters disagree with the haters.

“They think that all of a sudden we’re going to come up here and have a million locks. I don’t think it will get to that point,” says Cheryl Benson, who supports the love locks.

The bridge is owned by Caltrans. They told CBS13 if reported, they will remove any unauthorized items on state property.