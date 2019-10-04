



Gap Inc. will hire thousands of people on Saturday to work at its stores, including Banana Republic and Old Navy, during the holidays.

All Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Old Navy, and Janie and Jack stores nationwide will hold a hiring event from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday, October 5. The distribution center at 3830 Atherton Road in Rocklin will also hold an event. The company expects to hire as many as five thousand people during the job fair.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online ahead of time. Jobs are available in stores, distribution centers, and customer contact centers.

Seasonal workers will qualify for employee discounts.