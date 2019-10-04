CRUISEFEST 2019
Preview at CA Auto Museum today
Cruisefest tomorrow on Fulton Avenue
3pm-7pm
**Cruisefest is taking over Fulton Avenue! More than 350 cars and 5,000 people expected!
The Paisley Cafe
9372 Madison Avenue #1
Orangevale
916.790.8815
Apple Spice
4807 Greenleaf Court, Suite C
Modesto
Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday
209-846-9578
http://www.applespice.com
COLIN MOCHRIE’S HYPROV
Saturday, October 5, 2019
7:30PM
Gallo Center for the Arts
1000 I Street, Modesto
(209) 338-2100
https://tickets.galloarts.org/single/eventDetail.aspx?p=7618
TALES OF TAILGATING
http://www.FortheLoveofMom.org
IG: @InezBayardo
St. Francis of Assisi Elementary
2500 K Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Makeup and Merlot
Friday, October 4, 2019 6p – 9pm
The Capital Athletic CLub
1515 8th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
COST: $40 per person
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/makeup-merlot-tickets-64336306625
Josh Blue
Punch Line Sacramento
Friday, October 4th – 7:30pm & 9:45pm
Saturday, October 5th – 7:30pm & 9:45pm
Tickets: http://www.punchlinesac.com
BARTENDER MIX OFF FUNDRAISER
SATURDAY OCTOBER 5TH 7PM-11PM
TICKETS: $35
NEW Save Mart Now Open
Located at the corner of Oakdale Rd. & Sylvan Ave.
Store Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Save-Mart-387747525439438/
Store Hours: 6AM to 12AM
Store Phone Number: (209) 272-8494
56th Annual Greek Festival
October 4, 5, 6
616 Alhambra Blvd (across from McKinley Park) at the Greek Orthodox Church
http://www.sacramentogreekfestival.com
Doors open Friday, October 4th at 11am (admission is free until 3pm!) and doors close at 10pm. On Saturday we’re open noon to 10pm and Sunday noon to 8pm.
Admission is $5 for adults and kids under 12 are free.
Event: 25th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival
Date: October 5 and 6, 2019
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Location: Elk Grove Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road
Cost: Free Admission, $10 Parking
Website: http://www.yourcsd.com/GPF
Social: @ElkGroveGPF