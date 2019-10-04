CRUISEFEST 2019

Preview at CA Auto Museum today

Cruisefest tomorrow on Fulton Avenue

3pm-7pm

**Cruisefest is taking over Fulton Avenue! More than 350 cars and 5,000 people expected!

The Paisley Cafe

9372 Madison Avenue #1

Orangevale

916.790.8815

Apple Spice

4807 Greenleaf Court, Suite C

Modesto

Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday

209-846-9578

http://www.applespice.com

COLIN MOCHRIE’S HYPROV

Saturday, October 5, 2019

7:30PM

Gallo Center for the Arts

1000 I Street, Modesto

(209) 338-2100



https://tickets.galloarts.org/single/eventDetail.aspx?p=7618

TALES OF TAILGATING

http://www.FortheLoveofMom.org

IG: @InezBayardo

St. Francis of Assisi Elementary

2500 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95816

Makeup and Merlot

Friday, October 4, 2019 6p – 9pm

The Capital Athletic CLub

1515 8th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

COST: $40 per person

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/makeup-merlot-tickets-64336306625

Josh Blue

Punch Line Sacramento

Friday, October 4th – 7:30pm & 9:45pm

Saturday, October 5th – 7:30pm & 9:45pm

Tickets: http://www.punchlinesac.com

BARTENDER MIX OFF FUNDRAISER

SATURDAY OCTOBER 5TH 7PM-11PM

TICKETS: $35

NEW Save Mart Now Open

Located at the corner of Oakdale Rd. & Sylvan Ave.

Store Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Save-Mart-387747525439438/

Store Hours: 6AM to 12AM

Store Phone Number: (209) 272-8494

56th Annual Greek Festival

October 4, 5, 6

616 Alhambra Blvd (across from McKinley Park) at the Greek Orthodox Church

http://www.sacramentogreekfestival.com

Doors open Friday, October 4th at 11am (admission is free until 3pm!) and doors close at 10pm. On Saturday we’re open noon to 10pm and Sunday noon to 8pm.

Admission is $5 for adults and kids under 12 are free.

Event: 25th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival

Date: October 5 and 6, 2019

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Location: Elk Grove Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road

Cost: Free Admission, $10 Parking

Website: http://www.yourcsd.com/GPF

Social: @ElkGroveGPF