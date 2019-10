National Cinnamon Roll DayToday is National Cinnamon Roll Day! Tina Macuha stopped by a cafe in Orangevale to taste test their rolls!

2 minutes ago

5000 WattsThe hosts are speaking with Nick Haystings about 5000 Watts, an art and tech festival where all proceeds go to square root academy!

14 minutes ago

Dad Joke of the Day: Invisible ManCody is here with a joke to make your kids laugh (or groan) at breakfast this morning.

38 minutes ago

Trivia ToastCourt is testing the hosts knowledge on tailgating!

49 minutes ago

5 A.M. Club MemberCourtney announces our 5 A.M. Club Member of the day!

52 minutes ago