



The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will open for the season on Friday, November 1, 2019, and won’t close until January 20, 2020.

The rink at the newly renamed Ali Youssefi Square at 7th and K Streets will be open on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Regular Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 2 pm – 9 pm

Friday – Sunday: 10 am – 10 pm

Holiday Hours:

November 11 (Veterans Day)- 10 am – 9 pm

November 24-30- 10 am – 10 pm

November 28 (Thanksgiving)- 10 am – 4 pm

December 24 (Christmas Eve)- 10 am – 9 pm

December 25 (Christmas Day)- Noon – 9 pm

December 26-January 4- 10 am – 10 pm

December 31 (New Year’s Eve)- 10 am – 9 pm

January 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)- 10 am – 8 pm

Tickets cost six dollars for kids six and under and 13 dollars for those ages seven and up. Prices increase for the holidays (November 24-30 and December 24-January 4) to 15 dollars for skaters seven and up. Skaters can get a five dollar discount by showing a Western Health Advantage card, or two dollars by showing a same-day Sac RT ticket or pass.

Last year the rink changed shape, going from an oval to a rounded square due to the increase in businesses and restaurants in the area surrounding the Golden 1 Center, which is located blocks from the rink. The shape change meant 25% more skaters could use the rink at a time.

Those interested in seasonal full- and part-time positions have until October 18 to apply.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink first opened in 1991.