Vault Board Shop
227 G ST DAVIS
530.753.7775
https://vaultboardshop.com/
Halloween Costume Drive
http://gofundme.com/8yypy-halloween-costume-drive
Costume drive goes through October 27, 2019
saraandnick@hotmail.com for questions and to arrange costume pickup/drop off
HOME AND GARDEN TOUR
SATURDAY 10:00AM-4:00PM
499 E ST. LINCOLN CA 95648
$30 BEFORE EVENT $35 DAY OF
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95821
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
FALL SNACK IDEAS
https://www.healthyhabitsstudio.com/
Loacker:
Instagram: @loackerusa
Website: https://www.loackerusa.com/en/
Del Monte:
Instagram: @delmonte
Website: https://www.delmonte.com/
Gaea:
Instagram: @gaeaoliveoil
Website: https://gaeaolive.com/
Welch’s Fruit Snacks:
Instagram: @welchsfruitsnck
Website: https://welchsfruitsnacks.com/
Ride to Walk
Saturday, October 5, 2019
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Fundraising Festival at the Ranch – Wine & Beer Tasting, Live Music,
Family-Friendly Activities, Food Trucks
Tickets Available at eventbrite.com
For more information call: 650-208-2065
ridetowalk.org
WWE Hell in a Cell
Sunday, Oct. 6th @ 3:30pm
Golden 1 Center
Tickets start at $25
Video about Fun House Bray for the TEAM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoR0c8ryAsA
Bray Wyatt Bio: https://www.wwe.com/superstars/bray-wyatt
http://www.ridetheparkway.org and arpf.org
Event coordinator’s email: mweibel@arpf.org
ARPF office phone number: 916-486-2773 (open Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30)
SACRAMENTO INTERNATIONAL HORSE SHOW
MURIETA EQUESTRIAN CENTER
OCTOBER 3RD-6TH TIMES VARY
TICKETS: $20-$30
Julian’s Patisserie
https://www.julianscafe.com