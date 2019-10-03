Vault Board Shop

227 G ST DAVIS

530.753.7775

https://vaultboardshop.com/

Halloween Costume Drive

http://gofundme.com/8yypy-halloween-costume-drive

Costume drive goes through October 27, 2019

saraandnick@hotmail.com for questions and to arrange costume pickup/drop off

HOME AND GARDEN TOUR

SATURDAY 10:00AM-4:00PM

499 E ST. LINCOLN CA 95648

$30 BEFORE EVENT $35 DAY OF

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

FALL SNACK IDEAS

https://www.healthyhabitsstudio.com/

Loacker:

Instagram: @loackerusa

Website: https://www.loackerusa.com/en/

Del Monte:

Instagram: @delmonte

Website: https://www.delmonte.com/

Gaea:

Instagram: @gaeaoliveoil

Website: https://gaeaolive.com/

Welch’s Fruit Snacks:

Instagram: @welchsfruitsnck

Website: https://welchsfruitsnacks.com/

Ride to Walk

Saturday, October 5, 2019

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fundraising Festival at the Ranch – Wine & Beer Tasting, Live Music,

Family-Friendly Activities, Food Trucks

Tickets Available at eventbrite.com

For more information call: 650-208-2065

ridetowalk.org

WWE Hell in a Cell

Sunday, Oct. 6th @ 3:30pm

Golden 1 Center

Tickets start at $25

Video about Fun House Bray for the TEAM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoR0c8ryAsA

Bray Wyatt Bio: https://www.wwe.com/superstars/bray-wyatt

http://www.ridetheparkway.org and arpf.org

Event coordinator’s email: mweibel@arpf.org

ARPF office phone number: 916-486-2773 (open Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30)

SACRAMENTO INTERNATIONAL HORSE SHOW

MURIETA EQUESTRIAN CENTER

OCTOBER 3RD-6TH TIMES VARY

TICKETS: $20-$30

Julian’s Patisserie

https://www.julianscafe.com