



At least a dozen retail chains say they will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019 and more are expected to follow suit.

Bestblackfriday.com put together a list of stores that will open and close on Thanksgiving.

As of October 2, 2019, the stores that will close are (chains with stores in Northern California in bold):

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

The stores that will open are:

Best Buy

CVS

Meijer

Walgreens

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Sears, JCPenney, and Old Navy have not released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours yet, but are typically open on Thanksgiving evening. Others, including REI, Home Depot, Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Dillard’s, Cost Plus World Market, Ikea, Pier 1, and The Container Store are typically closed on the holiday.