SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CBS13 and CW31 have started broadcasting The Star-Spangled Banner every morning.

The stations join with all CBS owned-and-operated stations in broadcasting the song. The National Anthem will be played at approximately 4:28 a.m. on CW31 and at 4:55 a.m. on CBS13 every morning, 365 days a year.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day.

Here is what one viewer said about CBS13 showing the National Anthem:

“I actually am reaching out just to extend my compliments and gratitude for the entire news staff and news program. I truly enjoy the National Anthem that plays every morning, such a classy, genius addition to the program…Kudos to CBS 13! You have definitely set your network above the rest. Again, thank you.” – Dreah H.