



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The rising cost of housing is surging RV sales in our area.

Many people are dumping their homes for one on wheels, and living a lot cheaper. But having that RV could come with a huge frustration for owners.

Right now, there are a limited number of long-term RV sites to park in the Sacramento area. State and local laws regulate how many long term parks can operate.

Most places only offer parking for a few days up to four weeks, which means RV owners could be moving all the time.

“If were 40 years younger, I buy a big piece of property and put in an RV park, it’s a great money maker,” Carol Mericantante, RV owner, said.

The cost of an RV can set you back at least $25,000 or more, and owners must factor in the additional costs of a rental space, which could be around $700 a month. Some believe it’s cheaper than paying a mortgage or rent.