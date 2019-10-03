CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A firefighter fell to the ground during a training burn at a Sacramento County restaurant on Wednesday night.

The firefighter was climbing up a ladder to the roof of the building when the bottom of the ladder, which was not being held, slipped, causing the firefighter to fall about 10 feet to the ground.

He was able to get up and walk away.

“Fortunately it was a relatively short fall — only about ten feet; however, he was able to walk away. We’ll monitor him and certainly pay attention to him for the next couple of days. We’ll continue the drill tonight once everyone is deemed safe and of good sound mind to continue,” said Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal.

After the firefighter was checked out and deemed OK, firefighters continued the drill.

Hundreds of people were at the restaurant past midnight to watch the flames consume the building.