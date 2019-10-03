DAVIS (CBS13) — The Davis Police Department said a suspect found sitting inside of a dumpster early Thursday morning led them on a brief search before being detained outside of a concerned citizen’s apartment door.

The suspect — identified as 33-year-old Erik Scott from Davis — fled from the dumpster on foot and was arrested shortly after when a concerned resident alerted police of a man sitting outside of her front door.

After arresting Scott, officers discovered the suspect had a felony warrant out of Sacramento.

Upon searching Scott and his property, authorities said they found the following:

Several ID cards and personal information not belonging to the suspect

A set of brass knuckles and a three-inch hunting knife

Several burglary tools including a wire cutter, mask, beanie, flashlight, and other miscellaneous tools

Several syringes, 2 grams of crystal meth, multiple meth pipes, a silver spoon, and a digital scale

Scott is currently booked into the Yolo County Jail.