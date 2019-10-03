CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Contractors removing kitchen equipment from a closed Marie Callender’s heard the cries of a kitten in the wall Thursday.

Trevor Willingham and his fellow sub-contractors Chace and Conner were working in the Citrus Heights restaurant when they heard a kitten meowing through the walls.

They quickly got to work and cut into the wall to rescue the tiny gray kitten. The men said the kitten fell about eight feet through an open bay in the attic and was stuck.

Fortunately, they were able to get the blue-eyed kitten out safely, after cleaning the dust off her fur.

In the parking lot outside, the crew bottle-fed the kitten. They said one of their wives is a veterinarian and volunteered to take care of the stray.