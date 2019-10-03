



A million dressers sold at Kmart stores for five years are being recalled because they can tip over and injure or kill children.

The four-drawer Belmont dressers were sold in four colors: white, black, light pine, and brown oak with the following model numbers:

5933015K (white)

5933026K (black)

5933080K (light pine)

5933102K (brown oak)

634026KPM (black)

634102KPM (brown oak)

63415KPM (white)

63480KPM (light pine)

The model numbers can be found on the instruction manual that came with the dresser.

Ridgewood Industries manufactured the dressers and sold them exclusively at Kmart from April 2013 to November 2018 for about 40 dollars. They were sold in two sizes: 32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D and 29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D. The dressers that are taller than 30 inches do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission notice.

Customers who own the dresser and do not have it properly anchored to a wall should immediately stop using it and put it in an area where kids can not access it. Ridgewood is providing customers with a free anchoring kit, including a wall anchor strap, and will allow those affected to request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.