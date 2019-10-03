SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Four people were killed after a wrong-way crash on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco.

The crash happened around 12:30 am and involved a taxi.

Multiple reports came in to police of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the highway — first at the I-280 junction, then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.

The driver of the Volkswagen has only been identified as a woman between 30-40 years old. The taxi driver and a man and woman in the taxi were all pronounced dead at the scene.