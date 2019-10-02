



SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – The man who pushed his wife out of the path of an oncoming truck, saving her life, but losing his own in the process, has been identified as William Hester of Citrus Heights.

Hester was a 73-year-old Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He and his wife, Deborah, were on their way to an appointment at the VA dental clinic at McClellan Park just after 9 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck.

deborah-and-william-hester Deborah and William Hester (credit: William Hester Jr.)

William Hester 2 (credit: William Hester Jr.)

William Hester 3 (credit: William Hester Jr.)

William-Hester William Hester (credit: William Hester Jr.)

William and Debrah were crossing the intersection of Palm Street and Arnold Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday when a pickup truck approached them and did not slow down or attempt to swerve to avoid them, according to the CHP.

William pushed Deborah out of the way to safety, but he was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle is a silver 2006-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. It has some front-end damage to its right side.

Anyone who sees the truck associated with the hit-and-run, or has any other relevant information, is asked to contact CHP.