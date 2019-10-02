Menu
Question of the Day Pt.2
Tina wants to know, do you order with your sandwich?
4 hours ago
Eggplant Festival
Jordan Segundo is checking out The Eggplant Festival that is happening this Saturday.
4 hours ago
Work It Wednesday
We challenged our very own Dress Fiend ,Phoebe Verkouw, to try to thrift together Halloween costumes.
4 hours ago
Natl. Custodian Appreciation Day
Sabrina Silva is at Lincoln High School where kids are celebrating their custodians and recognizing their hard work.
4 hours ago
Trivia Toast Pt.2
We get to our second slice of toast where Courtney tests our knowledge.
4 hours ago
Latest
Wednesday's Show Info (10/2/19)
Tuesday's Show Info (10/1/19)
Monday's Show Info (9/30/19)
Sunday's Show Info (9/29/19)
Saturday's Show Info (9/28/19)
Placido Domingo Says His Resignation Was In ‘Best Interests of L.A. Opera’
October 2, 2019 at 12:59 pm
