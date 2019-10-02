TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities say a person who was on Highway 99 near Turlock late Tuesday night was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The incident happened a little after 11 p.m. on the freeway at Lander Avenue. California Highway Patrol’s Merced division says a pedestrian who was on the freeway was killed. No information about the person has been released at this point.

The driver stayed at the scene after the pedestrian was hit and cooperated with the investigation, officers say.

Both directions on Highway 99 were closed for a time but were reopened by the early morning hours on Wednesday.