SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pregnant bride wanted to get married before she gave birth, but her plans were derailed when she was hospitalized.

Luckily, the hospital staff at the UC Davis Medical Center organized a wedding for mom-to-be Kristina Cunan at the hospital on Tuesday. The hospital said Kristina has to stay in the hospital until she delivers, so the staff helped make her dreams come true.

Kristina and her fiancé Nathan Lidloft’s, friends and family gathered at the hospital for the special ceremony as they await the arrival of their new family member.

The ceremony had all the facets of a traditional wedding. Kristina wore a white dress, she was escorted down the (hospital) aisle, and Nathan fed her the first piece of wedding cake.

The hospital made sure the couple was dressed for the occasion, even getting Nathan a rental tuxedo for the occasion.

Congratulations to the happy couple!