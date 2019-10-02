



The California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer who was hurt in a crash on Highway 99 last week is now back home from the hospital.

The crash happened back on Friday morning near Fruitridge Road.

Watch the original report below.

CHP says the officer was trying to pass a car on the freeway when he encountered stopped traffic and rear-ended a car, ejecting him from the motorcycle.

On Tuesday, CHP South Sacramento announced that the officer had been released from the hospital.

He was given an escort home by other officers from CHP South Sacramento’s motorcycle squad.

No one else was reported hurt in Friday’s crash.