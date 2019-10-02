SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The price of gas in Sacramento topped four dollars overnight and is up nearly 50 cents in just one month.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Sacramento is $4.01. Last week the average was $3.69 and a month ago it was $3.54. The price is still well below the record high of $4.57 recorded on June 17, 2008; however, prices are expected to continue climbing statewide.

Statewide the average is $4.12. In the rest of the region, only Vallejo-Fairfield is paying more than four dollars for a gallon of regular.

Vallejo-Fairfield: $4.04

Stockton-Lodi: $3.97

Yolo: $3.97

Yuba City: $3.92

Modesto: $3.88 (lowest in the state)

San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles drivers are paying the highest in the state at $4.28.

So why the high prices on the West Coast? AAA says “refinery disruptions are causing spikes at the pump.” Prices are not likely to go down until the supply improves, in part from increased deliveries from nearby states.

Nationally, the average price is $2.66. Louisiana drivers are paying the lowest price at $2.30 a gallon.