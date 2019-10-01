



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A group of kids are being credited with finding a Roseville woman with dementia who went missing on Monday.

The 97-year-old woman named Glenneta was reported missing that afternoon near Horncastle Avenue.

Hearing the helicopters flying over their neighborhood, a group of kids decided to hop on their bicycles to try and help find Glenneta.

“We were playing at my house and we just wanted to go to the park, and we just saw police officers through the whole school,” one of the kids said. “We thought something bad happened.”

The kids soon spotted the woman hunkered down in the bushes near Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and immediately called 911.

Roseville police say Glenneta was unhurt and has been reunited with her family.