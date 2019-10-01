



Need more juices and smoothies in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie hot spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Pressed Juicery

Photo: pressed juicery/Yelp

Topping the list is Pressed Juicery. Located at 1710 R St., Suite 170 in Richmond Grove, the spot to score juices, smoothies and frozen yogurt is the highest-rated juice and smoothie spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vibe Health Bar

photo: jermaine c./yelp

Next up is North Oak Park’s Vibe Health Bar, situated at 3515 Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 259 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score juices and smoothies has proven to be a local favorite.

3. T4

Photo: Allison L./Yelp

Pocket’s T4, located at 1048 Florin Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score bubble tea, juices, smoothies, coffee and tea four stars out of 172 reviews.

4. Sun & Soil Juice Company

photo: lisa m./yelp

Sun & Soil Juice Company, an organic store and vegan spot that offers juices and smoothies and more in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 241 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1912 P St. to see for yourself.

5. Backbone Cafe

Photo: Backbone Cafe/Yelp

Downtown, check out Backbone Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp. You can find the organic store and specialty food spot, which offers juices, smoothies and more, at 729 J St.