SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash blocked several lanes on Business 80 in Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning.

The scene is near N Street on southbound/westbound Capital City Freeway, a little before the Highway 50 and 99 connector.

At two vehicles – a truck and sedan – were involved in the crash, which happened a little before 6:30 a.m. The Jaws of Life were used on the sedan. One person was taken to the hospital.

All except the #4 lane have been reopened.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic or avoid the area, if at all possible.