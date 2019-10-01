



All California State University campuses are now accepting applications for the Fall 2020 semester but it will cost prospective students more to apply.

Students wanting to enroll as incoming freshman, transfer, graduate, and international can apply any of the 23 campuses using just one application. However, prospective students must pay 70 dollars per campus, up from 55 dollars last year. CSU does offer a fee waiver for certain students. That waiver covers the application cost for up to four campuses.

An undergraduate student (you cannot be in an extension program)

A California resident for more than one year

A U.S. citizen or someone without lawful immigration status who qualifies for an AB540 non-resident tuition exception

Students who qualify for the Department of Agriculture Free and Reduced Lunch program can also qualify for a fee waiver for up to four campus applications.

READ ALSO: TEN OF THE TOP 50 UNIVERSITIES IN U.S. ARE IN CALIFORNIA, U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT SAYS

The priority deadline to apply is November 30, 2019. Certain campuses and majors will not accept applications after the November 30, 2019 deadline due to high demand. Those campuses can use additional criteria to screen applications.

IMPACTED CAMPUSES:

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Fresno State

CSU Fullerton

Cal State LA

CSU Long Beach

San Diego State University

San José State

Other campuses within the CSU system are impacted when it comes to certain majors or enrollment level. For instance, Sac State is considered impacted for first-time freshmen and for certain programs: Biological Science, Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Graphic Design, Health Science, Nursing Pre-Licensure, Psychology.

Students can check the CSU website to determine whether their prospective school or major is impacted.