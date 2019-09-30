



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Beginning Tuesday, more than 200,000 TK-12 students throughout Sacramento County will be eligible to ride on public transportation for free.

WHAT IS RYDE FREE RT?

A free program to provide public transit to TK-12th-grade students within the SacRT network. Students can travel on SacRT buses, light rail, and SmaRT Ride micro-transit service for free between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.

HOW DO YOU GET THE PASS?

According to the Sac RT website, most students will automatically get a sticker with their valid student ID. Students who don’t get a sticker with their ID can check with their local library or visit SacRT’s Customer Service and Sales Center, 1225 R Street (adjacent to the 13th Street Light Rail Station).

Students who are experiencing homelessness or are in foster programs are also eligible.

You can learn more on SacRT’s website.

HOW CAN I FIND MY SCHOOL BUS ROUTE?

SacRT services the following districts:

Elk Grove School District

Folsom Cordova School District

Natomas Unified School District

Sac City Unified School District

San Juan Unified School District

Twin Rivers Unified School District

Click here to view the bus routes for those districts.