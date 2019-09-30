



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a game-changer for California college athletes. The stage is set for them to start getting paid while they play.

Fair pay to play is here, starting in 2023.

Several football players at Rio Americano High School believe the law will lift financial burdens they could face while playing college ball.

“I don’t have to wait for the NFL to give me the money,” Jaylen Taylor said.

The law allows college athletes in California to sign endorsement deals on things like their image or likeness without putting their eligibility on the line.

“In college, I would living on campus so I would have my room and board paid for so I can invest that money, and make that money make more money for me,” CJ Elkride said.

These players know the odds of getting an NFL deal are slim, but if they fall short, they say endorsement cash can line up their life for another career.

“I feel it could strive everyone and push everyone to get a deal just like me,” Savion Ponce said.

Still, some former pro athletes are concerned not every future college player will make the right decisions at a young age. Lem Adams is a former pro and the owner of Game Fit, where he trains professional and college athletes.

“Hey, it could be a good thing, but it definitely needs to be properly managed,” Adams said.

His advice to all students and parents is: know what your kid is signing to avoid issues in their professional careers long past sports.

“I think there needs to be classes and mentorship to do this thing right,” Adams said.

Right now, California is the only state allowing college players to get paid. If other states join in, it could push the NCAA to change their rules.