Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Question of the Day
Tina wants to know, what’s something you ate recently that didn’t agree with you?
3 hours ago
Trivia Toast Pt. 2
Court is back for round two testing the host’s knowledge on musicians!
4 hours ago
Krazy Rolls
Krazy Rolls is expanding with a new location in Stockton and Cambi Brown is checking them out to see why they have gotten so popular after their Modesto location.
4 hours ago
99 Cent Store Décor Pt. 4
The hosts check back in on Lori Wallace to see how her Halloween decorating is coming?
4 hours ago
Gelo Arango: The Queen of Flow
Gelo is a Reggaeton, Urban, & Latin fusion rhythms singer that wants to send a message about love, live and hope and she is in the studio to give us a preview of her new music!
4 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Monday's Show Info (9/30/19)
Sunday's Show Info (9/29/19)
Saturday's Show Info (9/28/19)
Friday's Show Info (9/27/19)
Thursday's Show Info (9/26/19)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
Disney On Ice Worlds of Enchantment Contest
September 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm