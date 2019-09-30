



CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Last week, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served three search warrants, eradicating more than 3,000 marijuana plants at illegal grows across the county.

The first warrant was served at a location in Murphys that had been previously eradicated in 2017 and 2018. Deputies eradicated 934 growing marijuana plants and seized nearly four pounds of processed marijuana at the property in the 400 block of Esmeralda Road.

Deputies said they also collected evidence at the scene pointing to a marijuana concentrate extraction operation. Two people, Krsnathakur Widmer, age 30 of Badger, CA, and Dezmond Reynolds, age 27 of Phoenix, AZ, were cited at the scene fro illegal marijuana cultivation.

Deputies served a warrant at the second location on the 5800 block of Segale Road in Avery on Wednesday. Deputies eradicated 711 marijuana plants and seized one firearm at the property. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Christopher Lee on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit crime. Another subject, 35-year-old Jessica Cyr, was cited for illegal marijuana cultivation.

Finally, on Thursday, deputies served a warrant at a parcel near the 1900 block of Toll Bridge Road in San Andres. There, deputies eradicated 1,408 marijuana plants. This location was also previously eradicated in 2018.

The investigation into this illegal cultivation is still ongoing.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.