



DAVIS (CBS13) — The city of Davis is asking the public to weigh-in on several ideas for honoring fallen police officer Natalie Corona.

The rookie cop was shot and killed in January while investigating a car crash.

The city has come up with three proposals for Corona’s memorial in Central Park:

1. Restore, revitalize and dedicate the Central Park children’s water splash pad in Natalie’s honor. (Splash pad subject to funding (local fundraising, grants, City funds) as restoration of the splash pad requires significant investment to bring it up to current ADA and health standards)

2. Place a monument honoring Natalie in Central Park.

3. Rename Central Park to “Natalie Corona Central Park” or some variation thereof.

To vote on your favorite idea, you can take an online survey here or email your vote to coronamemorial@cityofdavis.org.

Polling will be open for two weeks.