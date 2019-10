A Citrus Heights councilman wants to use FEMA-type trailers to help fight the homeless problem.

Those trailers would look similar to tailers used for Camp Fire survivors.

Councilman Bret Daniels says the trailers could be set up for families on several vacant lots along Sayonara Drive and also serve as transitional housing.

Daniels is working to get the proposal onto an upcoming agenda.