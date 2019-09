SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands of people from around Sacramento gathered at Raley Field Saturday morning for the 2019 Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

Walks are held each year in more than 600 communities nationwide — making it the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Today’s Sacramento walk kicked off at 10 a.m. and raised more than $430,000 for the cause.