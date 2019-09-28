



— A big rig driver suffered major injuries after the truck overturned into an embankment Saturday morning in Suisun City, the Suisun Fire Department said.

Fire officials said the victim was successfully cut out from the big rig after being pinned down inside the mangled truck.

big rig extrication (credit: Suisun City Fire)

big rig extrication 2 (credit: Suisun City Fire)

big rig extrication 3 (credit: Suisun City Fire)

The truck overturned into an embankment, which was also a homeless encampment, on Highway 12 near Webster Street.

No other injuries were reported.