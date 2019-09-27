Arden Fair Job Fair

Friday, September 27 & Saturday, September 28

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Arden Fair- Center Court

1689 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95815

Sacramento Heart and Stroke Walk

Saturday, September 28, 8 a.m. – 12 noon

8 a.m. Registration

8:30 a.m. Brief program and warm-up

9 a.m. Heart Walk – 5k and 1 Mile Route

8 a.m. – noon Visit the festival booths including blood pressure screenings,

CPR Training, survivor tent, fitness area, kids’ activities and

more!

William Land Park (Freeport and Sutterville)

Sacramento, CA

Stockton Certified Farmer’s Market Association

333 East Washington Street

Stockton, CA

209-943-1830

22nd Annual Sacramento Reptile Show at Cal Expo Pavilion

Saturday, September 28th from 10am-5pm and Sunday, September 29th from 10am-4pm

Ages 13+ $13 Ages 4-12 $9 Ages 3 and under are FREE

http://www.sacreptileshow.com

Jelly Belly Candy Company’s Seventh Annual Candy Palooza

September 28 and 29; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

carnival rides, candy tastings, live entertainment and arts and crafts booths

Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Raley Field

400 Ballpark Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95691

https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/CA-NorthernCaliforniaandNorthernNevada?fr_id=12090&pg=entry

Visit Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Festival

Sept. 28, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

3rd-8th, Capitol Mall, downtown Sacramento

Admission-free

farmtofork.com

Yoga In The Park

https://www.facebook.com/events/889240284751449/

http://inthepark.yoga/

Dell’Osso Family Farms

501 S Manthey Rd Lathrop

(209) 982-0833

Runs until Oct 31

https://www.facebook.com/DellOssoFamilyFarms/

http://www.DellOssoFamilyFarm.com

Monster Trucks

1658 S Airport Way, Stockton

Today

Gates open at 4pm. Show at 7pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/505012566953651/?event_time_id=505012570286984

Creative Women Mini-Con

Saturday September 28th 11am

Empire’s Comics Vault

Free

empirescomics.com

GM Fest

Saturday vSept. 29th Sacramento Raceway

Gates open 8am Racing 10am Carshow, Vendors & More. Admission $20 Kids 11 & under Free.

Unravel Pediatric Cancer Fundraiser

Milka Coffee with Borderlands Bakery and Boy’s Bakery

2 pm to 3:30 pm

Big Crush Harvest Festival 2019

Saturday, October, 05th – Sunday, October, 06th : 11 am to 4 pm

Push For Cal Grant Applications

Tuesday, Sept 24

Stagg High School