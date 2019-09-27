Pizza Rock | Photo: Emilio M./Yelp

Craving pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Pizza Rock

Photo: jaime c./Yelp

Topping the list is Pizza Rock. Located at 1020 K St. downtown, the sports bar, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 2,114 reviews on Yelp.

2. Slice Of Old Sacramento

Photo: sandy n./Yelp

Next up is Old Sacramento’s Slice of Old Sacramento, situated at 1019 Second St. With 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Delish Pizza

Photo: delish pizza/Yelp

College/Glen’s Delish Pizza, located at 8391 Folsom Blvd., Suite 4, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more 4.5 stars out of 539 reviews.

4. La Trattoria Bohemia

Photo: trish e./Yelp

La Trattoria Bohemia, an Italian and Czech spot that offers pizza and more in East Sacramento, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 497 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3649 J St. to see for yourself.

5. Paesanos

Photo: revati v./Yelp

Over in Midtown, check out Paesanos, which has earned four stars out of 1,470 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 1806 Capitol Ave.