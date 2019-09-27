SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Northbound Highway 99 in south Sacramento was shut down for a time Friday morning after a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was involved in a collision.

The scene is near Highway 99 and Fruitridge Road. Sacramento police say the crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. CHP says the officer was apparently trying to pass a car along the freeway when he encountered stopped traffic.

⁦.⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ two lanes reopen 99North near Fruit Ridge after early morning accident that sent one CHP officer to the hospital. Please be careful there already been accidents southbound because people not paying attention. pic.twitter.com/8UYGknO9I6 — Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) September 27, 2019

The officer then struck the rear of a vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle. He landed in the number 2 lane while the motorcycle went into the fast lane, where it was hit again.

CHP officials say the officer was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries. He’s expected to survive, authorities say.

A look at the collision this morning involving our officer. So grateful for the outpouring of support from allied agencies and the community! He’s gonna be ok! Thank you #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/es5CtKJt1o — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) September 27, 2019

The name of the officer has not been released, but officials say he has been with CHP for 10 years.

All northbound lanes were blocked for a time, but two right lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Caltrans says all lanes were reopened a little after 10 a.m.

Drivers should expect residual traffic through the morning.