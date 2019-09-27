



Alternative artist Billie Eilish is adding a stop in Sacramento next year for her world tour.

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter is currently nearing the end of her “When We All Fall Asleep” tour.

Friday, Eilish announced her “Where Do We Go?” tour.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @billieeilish is bringing her where do we go? world tour to Golden 1 Center on April 8! 💚 Register now for #VerifiedFan presale: https://t.co/wt6B5Yd7bE pic.twitter.com/BH8sleorjU — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) September 27, 2019

Sacramento gets a date with Eilish on April 8, 2020 at the Golden 1 Center.

The tours are named after her latest album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Fans can register for presale tickets for the Sacramento show here.