SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Southwest’s new nonstop flights from Sacramento to Honolulu will start November 10, 2019, two months early!

The airline made the announcement Thursday morning saying, “demand is strong for our Hawaii service.”

The Sacramento to Honolulu flight will leave SMF at 10:50 am and arrive in Hawaii at 2:45 pm. The return flight leaves at 2:20 pm and gets to Sacramento at 9:30 pm. Southwest’s website showed one-way fares to and from Honolulu starting at 99 dollars.

In order to keep up with demand, it’s also adding daily nonstop service from SMF to Kahului, Maui starting March 7, 2020.

Those flights, according to the website, will leave Sacramento at 8:15 am and arrive in Hawaii at 12:10 pm. The return flight leaves at 3:10 pm and gets back to Sacramento at 11:30 pm. One-way flights start at 129 dollars.

Southwest is also adding nonstop service from Oakland and San Jose to Lihue, Kauai and Kona on March 7, 2020.

The low-cost airline announced the California to Hawaii flights in 2018 and anticipated offering them in the Spring. That was delayed due to the issues with the Boeing MAX planes. Southwest has had to pull the aircraft from its schedule through at least early January.