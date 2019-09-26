ACAMPO (CBS13) — A 28-year-old woman parachuter at the Lodi Parachute Center died Thursday afternoon after colliding into the back of a big rig on Highway 99 near Acampo, California Highway Patrol Valley Division said.

CHP Stockton said after colliding with the big rig at approximately 2 p.m., the woman collided with the right-hand shoulder of Highway 99 just south of Jahant Road.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the landing caused a multiple-vehicle collision.

CHP said the parachuter was pronounced dead on the scene.

Southbound SR-99 near Jahant Rd, Stockton CHP is working a fatal traffic collision. Lane #2 is blocked and will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time to complete the investigation. Try to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SeLX4SWGKP — CHP Stockton (@CHP_Stockton) September 26, 2019

CHP Stockton said the number 2 lane will be blocked in the area for at least one more hour.

