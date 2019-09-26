Doing Good: Play4All Inclusive Playground In VacavilleA group has half of the money they need to build a playground accessible to all kids -- including those in wheelchairs and walkers.

3 hours ago

Question of the Day Pt. 2Lori wants to know, what field-trip do you want to go on?

9 hours ago

Just Enough Sports: Wild Card Game Of WeekMarshall is here to tell us some interesting stories that are happening in the sports world.

9 hours ago

Discover The Dinosaurs At The ZooTake a prehistoric trip to the zoo between September and January and visit some of the most ancient animals ever to walk the earth. Sabrina Silva is there to get a first look at this exhibit and learn a thing or two about these extinct creatures!

9 hours ago

Seka Hills Tailgate Burger BarFootball's here and that means it's time to tailgate! Seka Hills' Chef Casey will be showing viewers how to make a gourmet burger bar that's perfect for their next tailgating or football party!

10 hours ago