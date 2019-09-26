



— Food delivery service DoorDash announced on Thursday a security breach that reportedly affects approximately 4.9 million consumers, Dashers, and merchants who signed up with the platform before April 5, 2018.

DoorDash said anyone who signed up for the platform after April 5, 2018, are not affected by the breach and everyone who signed up before is not necessarily affected either.

User data that may have been accessed includes:

General profile info including, name, email, delivery address, order history and phone numbers.

Last four digits of payment cards (DoorDash said full payment card numbers and CVV’s were not accessed).

For Dashers and merchants, the last four digits of bank account numbers may have been accessed (full account numbers were not accessed).

Approximately 100,000 driver’s license numbers belonging to Dashers.

The company said they are directly reaching out to customers with specifics on what was accessed from their accounts. If you haven’t received any notice as of yet, that does not mean you weren’t affected as the company said they will continue reaching out to users over the next few days.