



Authorities say two people are in custody, and a third person is being sought, in connection to the May death of a 44-year-old Tuolumne County man.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says Jeremy Allen was originally reported missing back in May. His body was later found in a wooded area about seven miles outside of Tuolumne.

Investigators had called Allen’s death suspicious.

Wednesday, investigators revealed that Allen’s cause of death was mixed drug intoxication.

Further, investigators say they have a clearer picture of what led up to Allen’s death. The Tuolumne County Sheriff says three people were with Allen when he was going through the medical emergency. The three never called 911 or took Allen to the hospital.

Instead, investigators say after Allen died, two of the three dropped his body off in the wooded area. The pair then went back to Allen’s home to steal his property – including his pickup truck.

Those two people, 41-year-old Michael Pierce and 39-year-old Cyrus Cole, have now been arrested. They’re facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, concealing an accidental death, burglary, and conspiracy.

The third person sought in the case has been identified as 29-year-old Jamestown resident Annastasia White. Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to contact authorities.

