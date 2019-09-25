



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A pair who were allegedly trying to quickly flip some stolen Magic: The Gathering cards at a Roseville comic book store have been arrested thanks to alert employees, police say.

The man and woman apparently went into a comic store along the 800 block of Sunrise Avenue last week and left a collection of cards to be appraised. Employees at the store immediately started getting suspicious when they noticed several rare and high-value cards in the collection.

Thinking it odd that the pair was trying to sell the rare cards and not knowing their value, the employees reached out to their sister store in Folsom and asked if anyone had reported their Magic collection stolen.

RELATED: Roseville Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Kids Who Step On His Property

Indeed, one customer had reported that their card collection had been taken during a recent car break-in.

The employees contacted that person, who was able to give a detailed description of the specific cards he had – confirming the suspicion that the collection was stolen.

Roseville police was then contacted. Working with the store, employees and officers set up a sting to “pay out” for the collection.

The pair returned to the store as officers waited out of sight nearby. As the pair went inside, they were instead met by Roseville police officers and arrested.

Both suspects, 41-year-old Jesse Lee Casey and 35-year-old Sarah Marie Huber, are facing charges of possession of stolen property, attempting to sell stolen property and drug offenses.