



Deputies say a man was injured in a possible road rage shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the CHP received calls of gunshots near Tracy Boulevard and Howard Road, north of Tracy.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s spokesperson Andrea Lopez, the victim in a black car was shot by a man in a silver Ford sedan.

After the shooting, the victim, a man in his 20’s-30’s, reportedly crashed into a fence and ran from the scene. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect car also crashed after leaving the scene, according to the sheriff’s department. They said the suspect ran from the crash and has not yet been located.

The sheriff’s department closed down the roads for a couple of hours while they searched for the suspect.

What led up to the shooting is still being investigated. It’s unclear at this time if shots were exchanged or only came from the silver Ford.