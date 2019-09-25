FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police in Fairfield are looking to identify a theft suspect.

The police department said while the victim was inside a gym, the female suspect used bolt cutters to take the victim’s belongings.

The suspect is then seen on surveillance footage leaving a separate business after making several hundred dollars worth of charges on the victim’s credit cards.

If you recognize this woman, contact the Fairfield Police Department investigations bureau at 707-428-7600 and reference Fairfield PD Case 19-10904.