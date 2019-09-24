STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton school employee has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate contact with a student.

The Stockton Unified School District confirmed that an Edison High School employee had been arrested.

That employee was later identified as Qijun Ran, a 26-year-old concert music assistant.

Officials say Ran is being investigated on accusations of inappropriate conduct and communication with a student. He was arrested on Friday morning, the school district said in a statement.

No other information about the case has been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Stockton Unified Police Department at (209) 933-7085.