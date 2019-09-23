



Democratic Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will visit West Sacramento next week for a grassroots picnic.

Mayor Pete’s campaign sent an email on Friday inviting supporters to hear the candidate speak on Sunday, September 29 at “one of our biggest grassroots investment events of the campaign and one of our last events before our critical end of month public deadline.”

Those interested in attending are asked to donate to the campaign and RSVP to the 1 pm event in order to get the exact location. Tickets to the rally start at five dollars for students and 250 dollars for sponsors.

The only other Democratic Presidential candidate to visit the area so far was Senator Bernie Sanders in August.