



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Attorney General is suing a Sacramento-based auto dealership over allegations of running deceptive ads.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra accused Paul Blanco’s Good Car Company of false advertising and lying on loan documents to boost the company’s profits.

He said the dealer used deceptive ads to lure companies in and then lied about customer’s incomes and the value of the vehicle to convince lenders to approve the loans.

“It might be called Paul Blanco’s Good Car Company, but for many families, that name could not be farther from the truth,” Becerra said in a press conference Monday.

The company operates seven dealerships in California and Nevada, including locations in Sacramento, Fairfield and Stockton.